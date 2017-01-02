Sponsored Post: Join the YMCA this January and save!

YMCA Waives Join Fee to Jump Start your January! Are you ready to shed those extra holiday pounds? Looking for a fresh start in 2017? Has cabin fever already started setting in? Join the Y during our membership campaign and save! Between 12/26/16 and 1/15/17 we will waive the full joining fee on any membership category.

New to the Y and not sure if you are ready to commit? Try the Y 5 times between 12/26 and 1/15/17 for just $15. If you decide to join during that same time frame we will take the $15 you paid off of your first month’s membership dues.

YMCA Membership entitles you and your loved ones the chance to become part of an organization that believes in and promotes active and healthy lifestyles, progressive skill development, fair play, family, and character development. The YMCA is not just another gym. When you join the Y, you join a family and what’s more you join a place where people are looking for changes to their overall health. The Genesee County YMCA offers a wide array of programs and services to meet the interests and needs of the entire family from memberships for youth, college students, families and seniors. From swimming lessons and sports, to childcare and summer camping, there is truly something for everyone at the Genesee County YMCA.

If you feel like you cannot afford a YMCA membership, it is the policy of the YMCA that no one is turned away due to an inability to pay. Financial assistance for membership and programs is available through the annual Strong Communities Campaign. The application process is easy and confidential. Please call or visit our member service desk to obtain an application.

For more information on membership or programs offered at the Genesee County YMCA, please call (585)344­-1664 or log on to our Web site at www.glowymca.org.