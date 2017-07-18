Sponsored Post: Love your job? Oatka Milk is now hiring

O-AT-KA Milk Products -- don’t let the name fool you. When you walk through our 600,000-square-foot facility you won’t see a single jug of milk.



While we do make traditional dairy products such as evaporated milk, butter and powder, we’re also a huge player in the beverage industry. Our locally made products are shipped globally for the world’s largest beverage brands. We make great tasting dairy based beverages such as ready-to-drink coffee and protein drinks. And we do it all, right here in Batavia – research and development, procurement, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and more.



Why should you want to work for us? Our roots run deep; we’ve been in business since 1959 and since then our growth has been unmatched in the area. As a premier employer in Western New York, we offer a safe work environment with exceptional benefits. Our culture is one of passion and continuous improvement; allowing us to provide talented, motivated employees opportunities to advance in a rewarding career.



If you’re ready to become a valued member of a winning team, fill out your application today at www.oatkamilk.com/careers.