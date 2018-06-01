Sponsored Post: Motivated sellers here -- call Reliant today



8041 E. Main St., Le Roy -- Opportunity awaits next owners of this property! Home is site of successful long-term, family-run farm market -- this is a true homestead! Super solid, well-kept one family home, With over 2,100 square feet and room to grow!

Bright and spacious this home has great layout with 2 bedrooms and full bath downstairs as well as 3 bedrooms and full bath up, they don't build them like this anymore! Custom oak kitchen with cupboards galore and large family/dining area. Basement is high and dry -- amazing extra space, storage, or hobby/work area!

Sitting on 2+ acres outside features awesome 24x32 outbuilding currently farm market-with all utilities and 8x16 cooler as well! Already established location the possibilities are endless all you have to do is move in and start living!

A lot to see here-call today! Call Lynn Bezon at 585-344-HOME today or click here for more information on this listing.



4243 W. Ave., Elba -- Super opportunity to own this beautifully remodeled from top to bottom country home! Literally from the studs up, this home has been done -- electrical, drywall, furnace, central air, flooring, bathrooms, kitchen, windows and siding!

The layout is spacious and open with cathedral ceilings and the bedrooms are large with huge closets -- the master bedroom suite is every girl's dream! Master bedroom bath and laundry hookups all on main floor for no stairs convenience!

The location is on quiet country road within five-minute drive of Thruway and shopping. Home has public water as well -- all the pluses of country living with amenities!

Definitely one to check out -- why build when you can buy this beautiful home at almost half the cost! Call Lynn Bezon at 585-344-HOME today or click here for more information on this listing.