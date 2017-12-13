Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 13, 2017 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 4342 West Avenue in Elba

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, real estate, elba.


Super opportunity to own this beautifully remodeled, from top to bottom, country home! Literally from the studs up, this home has been done-electrical, drywall, furnace, central air, flooring, bathrooms, kitchen, windows and siding!! The layout is spacious and open with cathedral ceilings and the bedrooms are large with huge closets-the master bedroom suite is every girls dream! Master bedroom, bath, and laundry hookups all on main floor for no stairs convenience. The location is on quiet country road within five minute drive of thruway and shopping. Home has public water as well-all the pluses of country living with amenities!! Definitely one to check out. Why build when you can buy this beautiful home at almost half the cost! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today for more information or click here to view this listing.

Calendar

December 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button