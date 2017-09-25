Online News. Community Views.

September 25, 2017 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 6154 Quaker Hill Road

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Lynn Bezon, Reliant Real Estate, elba.


Solid country home on awesome 2 plus acre lot. This 2 bedroom home has been lovingly maintained and upkept throughout the years. Very solid and mechanically updated, this a perfect downsizing property with first floor bedroom and full bath or for starters. This place is easy to move in with plenty of options to expand! Extra large second floor bedroom with plenty of built in cupboards and closets and large partial attic for tons of storage! Living room has pretty wood burning fireplace and is bright and cozy. The yard is very pretty in all seasons and plenty of room for any and all outdoor entertaining or activities! Check it out soon! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate at 585-344-4663 or click here to view the listing.

