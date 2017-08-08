Sponsored Post: New Listing! Call Lynn Bezon today to see this spacious home

Super solid and spacious home on quiet centrally located Street. This mechanically updated home has really nothing left for you to do besides move in and make it your own.

This home features an extra large kitchen with oversized island perfect for the cook or those that like to make the kitchen their place to hang out. There is an extra room downstairs big enough for a fourth bedroom or perfect office/playroom. Upstairs bath is large with a nice space for "getting ready." Bedrooms are all nice size with good closet space. Furnace, siding, and windows are newer and brand new tear off roof as of August 2017!

A nice size deck and a landscaped yard make this one to check out. Available immediately! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate 585-344-4663 to see this home or click here for more information on this listing.