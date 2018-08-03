Local Matters

August 3, 2018 - 6:30pm

Sponsored Post: Open House Saturday: 6800 Junction Road, Pavilion

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, real estate, Pavilion, Lynn Bezon, open house.


OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 11AM-12:30PM: 6800 Juntion Road, Pavilion. Super solid move in ready raised ranch home on quiet 1/2 acre country lot! Move in and enjoy no honey-do lists on this 3 bedroom 2 full bath home.

Downstairs features a large family room with gas fireplace, pretty ceramic floors, brand new full bath-perfect hang out room or an awesome large master bedroom suite! Upstairs features hardwood floors large open kitchen/dining/living space ideal for entertaining! Three bedrooms with full closets and another brand new bath.

Not a lot to do here but decorate! Outside is nicely landscaped and lot backs up to fields with pretty views – very easy to see. Call Lynn Bezon, Reliant Real Estate 585-344-HOME or click here for more information on this listing.

 

blue button