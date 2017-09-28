Online News. Community Views.

September 28, 2017 - 12:30pm

Sponsored Post: Open House this Saturday - 48 N. Lyon Street

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, open house, Mancuso Real Estate, Mike Sisson, N. Lyon St., batavia.


OPEN HOUSE: 12 to 2 p.m., SATURDAY SEPT. 30. Check out this great four bedroom, 1 bath, city colonial with natural woodwork throughout. Formal living room-dining room combo. Fourth bedroom is currently used as a large walk-in closet. First floor laundry with all appliances included. Detached 1.5 car garage with automatic garage door opener. Roof is less than 10 years old and most windows in the home have been replaced.

Call Mike Sisson, Mancuso Real Estate 585-409-4172 for more information or click here to view the full listing.

