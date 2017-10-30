Sponsored Post: Price reduction! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today to view this listing



A lot of home for the money – located on the North side and needs NO flood insurance, keeping it super affordable for those on a budget! Great location and great price! With a little sweat equity, you could have a great return on your investment-literally brand new tear off roof as of listing date! This home is definitely in need of paint and wall paper but someone with a great decorating sense could make a beautiful home-with over three full floors of useable living space, four large bedrooms and huge fully finished attic which could be anything you wanted! Home sits on quiet corner lot set back from intersection and has great fenced yard for whatever you want to keep fenced in! Definitely one to think about! Call Lynn Bezon At Reliant Real Estate today at 585-344-HOME (4663) or click here for more information about this listing.