Sponsored Post: Register today for the annual Golf Against Cancer Golf & Bocce Tournament



Golf Against Cancer Golf & Bocce Tournament will be held at the Batavia Country Club on Friday August 18th, 2017. An 18 hole course has a links type flavor to it with it's wide fairways and large undulating greens. The watered fairways provide an even test of golf for all levels of skill. You'll love the scenic panoramic views you will be afforded during your round, especially on the back nine where you can enjoy a breathtaking vista of the entire course.

For the golf tournament: this is a 4-person scramble tournament. Hole-in-One prizes on all par 3 holes. Putting contest.

Mulligans (can be used anywhere EXCEPT Par 3 holes) and Skins available for purchase at event. While foursome registrations are encouraged, individual registrations are permitted. Entry Fees ($95/Golfer) includes: Greens Fees, Cart, Lunch, Dinner, Prizes, and Loads of Fun!

For the bocce tournament: Entry Fees ($50/player) includes: Bocce, Lunch, Dinner, Prizes and a Ton of Fun!



Sponsorship Opportunities: If you, or your business would be interested in sponsoring this event, please contact the GCA office at (585) 345-0417. For more information, visit our site