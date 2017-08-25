August 25, 2017 - 6:30pm
Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate has some hot summer listings
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Lynn Bezon, real estate.
Summer is almost over but we have some hot summer listings! Call Reliant Real Estate today, we'll help you find the perfect home!
For more information in these listings;
- Click here for 68 Oak Street, Batavia.
- Click here for 52 North Lyons Street, Batavia
- Click here for 10627 Alleghany Road, Darien
- Click here for 10638 Alleghany Road, Darien
All of these listings are easy to see, call Lynn Bezon today!
Recent comments