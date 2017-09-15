Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate to host two open houses this weekend



10638 Alleghany Road, Darien - Offering $2,500 Buyer Bonus with acceptable signed contract by 9/30. Ask for details! Visit this well laid out ranch on awesome lot in the heart of Darien Center-which makes it close to all major routes for those who have to commute! This home has great space and super floor plan! All rooms are good size with closets. At the heart of the home is an open kitchen with dining area, large living room divided by awesome double sided stone fireplace which makes it elegant and cozy at the same time!! Off of living room is a large enclosed, all season sun porch which adds so much extra living space and looks over very deep back yard that backs up to Chestnut Hill Country Club for the golf lover or great scenery!! There is an attached garage, huge basement and nice shed in back yard for all the extras!! This is really a house worth looking at. Click here for more information on this listing.

10627 Alleghany Road - Stop in and check out this cozy brick ranch in Darien hamlet with great neighbors! This home has loads of possibilities and plenty of spread-out room for its size! Hardwood floors throughout and mechanically up to date with newer furnace and metal roof. Downstairs features awesome walkout basement with great hobby shop and three additional rooms currently used as bedrooms and or playrooms...come check it out! Click here for more information on this listing.