Sponsored Post: So adorable - Spacious Cape Cod in the Town of Batavia

So adorable - Spacious Cape Cod in the Town of Batavia on a sleepy dead end street. Three bedroom, one and a half bath, with first floor master bedroom and bath. Large living room with efficient wood burning insert in beautiful natural stone fireplace and custom mantle. Gleaming hardwood floors. Country kitchen, dining room overlooks private back yard with mature trees. Built in fire-pit- detached 2-1/2 car garage. Beautiful three season enclosed porch -first floor laundry. Recent remodel with new siding, windows and metal roof in last 2 years, new bathroom and cozy upstairs bedrooms -large walk-in closet. Nothing left to do but move in and it's in remarkable condition. Truly a must see! Public water and sewer-workshop in semi-finished basement is everyone's dream. Call Nancy Crocker today or click here for more information on this listing.