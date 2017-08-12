Sponsored Post: So adorable - Spacious Cape Cod in the Town of Batavia



So adorable -- Spacious Cape Cod in the Town of Batavia on a sleepy dead-end street. Three bedrooms, one and a half baths, with first floor master bedroom and bath. Large living room with efficient wood-burning insert in beautiful natural stone fireplace and custom mantle. Gleaming hardwood floors. Country kitchen, dining room overlooks private back yard with mature trees. Built in fire pit -- detached 2-1/2 car garage. Beautiful three season enclosed porch, first floor laundry. Recent remodel with new siding, windows and metal roof in last two years, new bathroom and cozy upstairs bedrooms -- large walk-in closet.

Nothing left to do but move in and it's in remarkable condition.Truly a must see! Public water and sewer-workshop in semi-finished basement is everyone's dream.