November 7, 2017 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: Solid home for the money – call Reliant Real Estate today

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Lynn Bezon, Reliant Real Estate, S. Main Street, batavia.


Here is a solid home for the money. Really great use of space – seems larger than the square footage reflects!! First floor laundry and very large first floor bedroom and bath make it great for that person who needs first floor everything. There are two additional rooms up or loads of storage space if needed! Living room has gas fireplace. New tear off roof 3 years ago. Yard is large and backyard is private. Nice shed with electric for hobby person. Perfect for starting out or downsizing! Call Lynn Bezon At Reliant Real Estate today at 585-344-HOME (4663) or click here for more information about this listing.

Upcoming

