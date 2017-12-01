Sponsored Post: Solid home in the heart of the Village



Solid home in the heart of the Village! This three bedroom home has a lot to offer either to someone starting out or a growing family.

This home is super spacious with a very open floor plan downstairs and upstairs features plenty of closets and good size bedrooms. The kitchen is sunny and bright and has homey back breakfast nook out looking the fenced in back yard. There is an extra deep garage plenty big enough for a car and work space!

The basement of the home with a little work could be great extra living space -- it is already partially finished and has a wet bar! The home does have central air and a new 200-amp electrical service and the roof on home and garage is 7 years young. With very little elbow grease this home can be up and running for the New Year!

Very easy to see!! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today or click here for more information on this lisitng.