Sponsored Post: Spacious City home available

Super over 1900 sq. ft. city home. 3 bed, 2 full bath, living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, den, family room, 1st floor full bath, partially finished basement, large deck, hardwood floors, natural woodwork, open front porch, many updates, full walk up attic, 1.5 car garage. Newer kitchen, windows, furnace. Very well kept home. Call Nancy Crocker at 585-314-7982 today or for more information: 7vernonavenue.howardhanna.com