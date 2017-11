St. Joseph School will be honoring Monsignor McCarthy with the Spirit of St. Joe's award at their 58th Annual Popcorn Ball this year! Get your tickets early and come out and show your support for Msgr. McCarthy and St. Joe's! Tickets are now available to purchase at sjsbatavia.org, at the St. Joe's office or by clicking on the link below!

https://app.etapestry.com/…/StJosep…/PopcornBallTickets.html