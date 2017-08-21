Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 21, 2017 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: Stella's Bridal announces Running of the Brides, get your tickets now

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Stella's Bridal, Running of the Brides, Bridal, Gowns. Sale, LeRoy.

Stella's Bridal Running of the BRIDES Two Day Summer Sale Event is this weekend, August 26th & 27th. Offering over 100 Gowns to choose from starting at $99.00-$1,000.00. Call today to get your FREE TICKET - 585.768.7771 or CLICK HERE to get your ticket today! Visit us online at: stellasbridalboutique.com. Like on facebook to stay up-to-date on sales and special offers! Stella's Bridal is located on 7770 E. Main Road in Le Roy.

Calendar

August 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button