Sponsored Post: Super opportunity with lots to see here



Opportunity awaits the next owners of this property! Home is site of successful long-term family run farm market. This is a true homestead! Super solid, well kept, one family home, with over 2100 sq ft and room to grow! Bright and spacious, this home has a great layout with 2 bedrooms and full bath downstairs as well as 3 bedrooms and full bath up, they don't build them like this anymore! Custom oak kitchen with cupboards galore and large family/dining area. Basement is high and dry-amazing extra space, storage, or hobby/work area! Sitting on 2+ acres outside features awesome 24x32 outbuilding currently farm market-with all utilities and 8x16 cooler as well! Already established location the possibilities are endless all you have to do is move in and start living! A lot to see here. Call Lynn Bezon today 585-344-HOME or click here to more informaiton on this listing.