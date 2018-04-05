Online News. Community Views.

April 5, 2018 - 2:05pm

Sponsored Post: Super opportunity with lots to see here

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Lynn Bezon, Le Roy.


Opportunity awaits the next owners of this property! Home is site of successful long-term family run farm market. This is a true homestead! Super solid, well kept, one family home, with over 2100 sq ft and room to grow! Bright and spacious, this home has a great layout with 2 bedrooms and full bath downstairs as well as 3 bedrooms and full bath up, they don't build them like this anymore! Custom oak kitchen with cupboards galore and large family/dining area. Basement is high and dry-amazing extra space, storage, or hobby/work area! Sitting on 2+ acres outside features awesome 24x32 outbuilding currently farm market-with all utilities and 8x16 cooler as well! Already established location the possibilities are endless all you have to do is move in and start living! A lot to see here. Call Lynn Bezon today 585-344-HOME or click here to more informaiton on this listing.

