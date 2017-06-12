Sponsored Post: Sweet hillside ranch in an awesome country location

Sweet hillside ranch in an awesome country location. All the benefits of country living with some great bonuses-location, public water, City school system if needed, and proximity to shopping and all major routes for commuting!

This four-bedroom, two full bath home has all been updated and you can easily move your things in and get on with living! Home features large room sizes plenty of closet/storage space hardwood floors throughout and awesome finished walk-out basement with full bath for tons of extra living space! Newer roof, new propane furnace, already installed radon mitigation system for nothing else to worry about!

The outside features awesome large forever deck, a large private yard with amazing views and great little pond! This is a keeper, easy to check out at your convenience! Call Lynn Bezon today or click here to view the full listing.