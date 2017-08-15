Sponsored Post: The Don Carroll 5K is this Saturday at 9 a.m.



Donald R. Carroll lived by the mottto "Pay it Forward." During his lifetime, he raised thousands of dollars for children in need.

The quiet, shy orphan who grew up in Oakfield became a true guardian angel of the less fortunate in Genesee County. Despite preferring to achieve results rather than garner recognition, Donald received numerous awards and certificates for his humanitarian efforts.

The lives of hundreds of young people have been enriched because of the efforts and generosity of Donald R Carroll.

For this reason, Don's legacy lives on through the Donald R. Carroll Memorial 5K Run/Walk, which helps to raise money for his long-standing Toys for Kids toy drive, which helps families in need in our community during the holidays.



Brian and Beth Kemp have continued the 5K and Toys for Kids Toy Drive for Don. Brian Kemp knows firsthand the impact of caring people like Don.

"Don helped me when I was young and I was able to go to summer camp and enjoy some things I would have never had an opportunity to otherwise," Kemp says.

Because of that and the need to continue to help those in need in our community, the Kemps continue where Don left off.



The Don Carroll 5K Memorial Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 19th, at Kibbe Park (105 Kibbe Ave., Batavia).

Runners and walkers are encouraged to come out and take part in this great event. All proceeds from the race go directly toward the Toys for Kids toy drive.

Last year's race was able to raise enough money to help more than 50 children in need in Genesee County.

The Kemps are hopeful this year's race will be another success.

"We have a lot of families living at the poverty level or below in our community," Beth Kemp said. "If we are able to provide a little light in someone's life, especially during the holiday season, then that's what we want to do.

"Don would've given someone his last few dollars, and he didn't have much. I hope to be half the human being he was."



Runners and walkers can pre-register online at DonCarrollRace.com or register the morning of event. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. Race starts promptly at 9. A $100 prize is awarded to the top male and female finisher, and additional prizes for the top three in all age categories.