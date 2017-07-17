July 17, 2017 - 8:00am
Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair begins today! It's Emergency Responder Night
MONDAY, JULY 17th “Emergency Responder Night”
- 9am 4-H Horse Show—English Classes (Horse Ring)
- 9am Goat Show (Show Ring)
- 10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN
- 11am 4-H Beef Cattle Show (Show Ring)
- 12pm Open Beef Show (Show Ring)
- 12pm 4-H Dairy Cattle Fitting Clinic & Contest (4-H Dairy Barn)
- 5:30pm PARADE LINE-UP – Genesee Speedway Pits (Fairgrounds)
- 6:30pm GENESEE CO. FAIR GRAND PARADE through the Fairgrounds
- 7pm - Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)
- 9pm Outdoor Movie (Hill behind Parmelee Building)
*This schedule is tentative and is subject to change at any time*
DAILY AT THE GENESEE COUNTY FAIR: $5 Carload Admission Every Day & Night! * Midway Rides * DAILY WRIST BAND SPECIALS AVAILABLE.
* Agricultural Awareness Exhibit * Livestock Exhibits * Air Sculpture – Transforming Balloons into Art (Exhibition Building), Chainsaw Carver—Elaine Foy.
