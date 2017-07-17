Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair begins today! It's Emergency Responder Night

MONDAY, JULY 17th “Emergency Responder Night”

9am 4-H Horse Show—English Classes (Horse Ring)

9am Goat Show (Show Ring)

10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN

11am 4-H Beef Cattle Show (Show Ring)

12pm Open Beef Show (Show Ring)

12pm 4-H Dairy Cattle Fitting Clinic & Contest (4-H Dairy Barn)

5:30pm PARADE LINE-UP – Genesee Speedway Pits (Fairgrounds)

6:30pm GENESEE CO. FAIR GRAND PARADE through the Fairgrounds

7pm - Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)

9pm Outdoor Movie (Hill behind Parmelee Building)

