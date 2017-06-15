Online News. Community Views.

June 15, 2017 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: The Ramble Music & Arts Festival is Saturday July 1st

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Batavia Improvement District, Downtown Ramble, music, art, festival, batavia.

The Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District has partnered with The Batavia Ramble this year to bring a summer festival to downtown. Anyone interested in being a vendor, the Business Improvement District is still taking applications until next Friday, June 23rd. Contact Beth Kemp at [email protected] or 585.344.0900.

