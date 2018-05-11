Online News. Community Views.

May 11, 2018 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: The sunshine's bright at 147 Pearl Street! This one is a must-see

posted by Lisa Ace in posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Home for sale, real estate, batavia, Lynn Bezon.....

New Price Alert: 147 Pearl St.! The sun shines brightly on 147 Pearl St.! This home is a MUST SEE! Superbly maintained 3 bedroom, bath and a half home with not one ounce of anything to do! This home is no flip -- completely gutted and remodeled within the last 5 years, beautifully done and tastefully decorated.

Roof full tear off 4 years ago, furnace 5 years -- Beautiful cherry cabinetry with granite countertops, all stainless appliances to stay, plus washer/dryer! Nice formal dining/extra-large living room area with cozy gas fireplace – great for entertaining. Upstairs bath fully gutted with super convenient upstairs laundry area and three large bedrooms. All new carpeting throughout as well!

The outside features an extra wide drive and a double lot with a nice back deck...Inexpensive utilities and no flood insurance. What more do you want?

Check it out! Call Lynn Bezon today at Reliant Real Estate or click here for more information on this listing.

