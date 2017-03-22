Sponsored Post: This home has everything, call Reliant Real Estate to see 9 Colorado Avenue today

What more do you need? This home covers it all for those that are just starting out or thinking about downsizing! Cute and spacious, it has a first floor bath and laundry and nice area for entertaining downstairs and the privacy of the bedrooms up! A lot has been done to this home and you can easily move in and get your bearings before you have to do anything! Think ahead to SPRING and look forward to working outside in your cute yard that is actually a double lot in the City.

There is a lot to consider here for the money...easy to see anytime, definitely one to check out and think about! Click here to view the complete listing for 9 Colorado Ave. in Batavia. Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today at 585-344-4663!