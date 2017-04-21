Online News. Community Views.

April 21, 2017 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: This solid city ranch is a must see

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Lynn Bezon, batavia.

Nice solid city ranch in great condition! This well maintained 3 bedroom ranch has a nice open floor plan and has many nice features. Great hardwood floors, large living room with pretty wood burning fireplace, large room sizes, great bath with extra large jetted tub. Kitchen is newly upgraded within last 5 years and has porcelain floors, granite countertops and large center island for extra spread out room for the cooks in the family. There is an awesome three season room which overlooks fully fenced backyard and in ground pool for those great summer days! Back deck, large shed and hot tub are a few other bonuses this home has. Extra large basement with workshop if you are into that kind of thing and a great attached garage. Call Lynn Bezon today to see this listing or click here to view the full listing details.

