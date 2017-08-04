Sponsored Post: This updated house is priced to move, call Lynn Bezon now

*NEW PRICE* - YOU ARE NOT GOING TO FIND A MORE UPDATED HOUSE AT THIS PRICE THAN THIS ONE!! CHECK IT OUT TODAY!! Super solid classic Batavia home in superb condition! This home has been lovingly taken care of for many years and recently went through major upgrades within last five years which include siding, windows, tear off roof, electrical and insulation and hardwired smoke detectors! Literally all the major components! Spacious room sizes which include nice kitchen with cute breakfast nook and formal dining room and large enclosed front porch -plenty of entertaining space. The woodwork in this home is untouched and beautiful and bonus hardwood floors under carpeting thru out home!! This is a lot of bang for the buck and should be seen-call for easy viewing!! Call Lynn Bezon today to see this listing or click here for more information.