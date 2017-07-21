Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

July 21, 2017 - 8:00am

Sponsored Post: Today is Community Day & Thrill Night at the Genesee County Fair

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Fair, Fair Schedule, events, batavia..

Friday, July 21st - Community Day & Thrill Night

  • 9am ECYSS - Showmanship Clinic (Old Draft Horse Barn)
  • 10am 4-H Beef Cattle Judging Contest (4-H Beef Barn)
  • 10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN
  • 11am ECYSS - Judging Clinic (Old Draft Horse Barn)
  • 12pm 4-H Livestock Costume Contest (Show Ring)
  • 1pm - 11pm Midway Open (Amusement Area)
  • 2pm ECYSS - Showmanship (Old Draft Horse Barn)
  • 4pm ECYSS - Fitting Clinic (Old Draft Horse Barn)
  • 5:30pm 4-H Tractor Driving Contest - Via Pre-Registration (Kennedy Building)
  • 5:30pm - 10pm Under the Gun - band (Entertainment Tent)
  • 6pm NIOGA Jr. Showmanship (Show Ring)
  • 7pm COUNTY FAIR GRAND DEMOLITION DERBY (Grandstand)
  • 8pm Cowgirl Couture - Barrel Racing (Horse Ring)
  • 10pm - Exhibit halls & buildings close

*This schedule is tentative and is subject to change at any time*

DAILY AT THE GENESEE COUNTY FAIR: $5 Carload Admission Every Day & Night! * Midway Rides * DAILY WRIST BAND SPECIALS AVAILABLE. 
* Agricultural Awareness Exhibit * Livestock Exhibits * Air Sculpture – Transforming Balloons into Art (Exhibition Building), Chainsaw Carver—Elaine Foy.​

Calendar

July 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button