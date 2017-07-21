Sponsored Post: Today is Community Day & Thrill Night at the Genesee County Fair

Friday, July 21st - Community Day & Thrill Night

9am ECYSS - Showmanship Clinic (Old Draft Horse Barn)

10am 4-H Beef Cattle Judging Contest (4-H Beef Barn)

10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN

11am ECYSS - Judging Clinic (Old Draft Horse Barn)

12pm 4-H Livestock Costume Contest (Show Ring)

1pm - 11pm Midway Open (Amusement Area)

2pm ECYSS - Showmanship (Old Draft Horse Barn)

4pm ECYSS - Fitting Clinic (Old Draft Horse Barn)

5:30pm 4-H Tractor Driving Contest - Via Pre-Registration (Kennedy Building)

5:30pm - 10pm Under the Gun - band (Entertainment Tent)

6pm NIOGA Jr. Showmanship (Show Ring)

7pm COUNTY FAIR GRAND DEMOLITION DERBY (Grandstand)

8pm Cowgirl Couture - Barrel Racing (Horse Ring)

10pm - Exhibit halls & buildings close

*This schedule is tentative and is subject to change at any time*

DAILY AT THE GENESEE COUNTY FAIR: $5 Carload Admission Every Day & Night! * Midway Rides * DAILY WRIST BAND SPECIALS AVAILABLE.

* Agricultural Awareness Exhibit * Livestock Exhibits * Air Sculpture – Transforming Balloons into Art (Exhibition Building), Chainsaw Carver—Elaine Foy.​