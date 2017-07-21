July 21, 2017 - 8:00am
Sponsored Post: Today is Community Day & Thrill Night at the Genesee County Fair
Friday, July 21st - Community Day & Thrill Night
- 9am ECYSS - Showmanship Clinic (Old Draft Horse Barn)
- 10am 4-H Beef Cattle Judging Contest (4-H Beef Barn)
- 10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN
- 11am ECYSS - Judging Clinic (Old Draft Horse Barn)
- 12pm 4-H Livestock Costume Contest (Show Ring)
- 1pm - 11pm Midway Open (Amusement Area)
- 2pm ECYSS - Showmanship (Old Draft Horse Barn)
- 4pm ECYSS - Fitting Clinic (Old Draft Horse Barn)
- 5:30pm 4-H Tractor Driving Contest - Via Pre-Registration (Kennedy Building)
- 5:30pm - 10pm Under the Gun - band (Entertainment Tent)
- 6pm NIOGA Jr. Showmanship (Show Ring)
- 7pm COUNTY FAIR GRAND DEMOLITION DERBY (Grandstand)
- 8pm Cowgirl Couture - Barrel Racing (Horse Ring)
- 10pm - Exhibit halls & buildings close
*This schedule is tentative and is subject to change at any time*
DAILY AT THE GENESEE COUNTY FAIR: $5 Carload Admission Every Day & Night! * Midway Rides * DAILY WRIST BAND SPECIALS AVAILABLE.
* Agricultural Awareness Exhibit * Livestock Exhibits * Air Sculpture – Transforming Balloons into Art (Exhibition Building), Chainsaw Carver—Elaine Foy.
