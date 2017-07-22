Online News. Community Views.

July 22, 2017 - 8:00am

Sponsored Post: Today is Farm Bureau & Bring Your Tractor to the Fair Day at the Genesee County Fair

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Fair, Fair Schedule, events, batavia...

Saturday, July 22nd - Farm Bureau Day & Bring Your Tractor to the Fair Day

  • 8:30am NIOGA Colored Breed Show (Show Ring)
  • 9am NIOGA Holstein/Open Class Dairy Show (Show Ring)
  • 9am ECYSS - Youth Breed Show (Old Draft Horse Barn)
  • 10am FARM STOCK TRACTOR - Bring Your Tractor!!
  • Enhanced Tractor * Garden Pullers (GRANDSTAND)
  • 10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN
  • 1pm 4-H Goat Obstacle Course Contest (4-H Goat Barn) 
  • 1pm - 11pm Midway Open (Amusement Area)
  • 12pm Cowgirl Couture - Barrel Racing (Horse Ring)
  • 2pm 4-H Vegetable Contest (Kennedy Building)
  • 2:30pm 4-H Rabbit Knowledge Contest (Merton Building)
  • 3:30pm Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building)
  • 4pm 4-H Market Animal Master Showman Contest (Show Ring)
  • 6pm 4-H Scavenger Hunt (Kennedy Building)
  • 6:30pm Empire State Pullers Tractor Pulls (GRANDSTAND)
  • 8pm -12am - Divided by Zero - Band (Entertainment Tent)
  • 8pm 4-H Non-Market Animals - Beef, Goat, Sheep & Swine Released
  • 8pm 4-H Non-Animal Exhibits Released

*This schedule is tentative and is subject to change at any time*

DAILY AT THE GENESEE COUNTY FAIR: $5 Carload Admission Every Day & Night! * Midway Rides * DAILY WRIST BAND SPECIALS AVAILABLE. 
* Agricultural Awareness Exhibit * Livestock Exhibits * Air Sculpture – Transforming Balloons into Art (Exhibition Building), Chainsaw Carver—Elaine Foy.

 

