Sponsored Post: Today is Farm Bureau & Bring Your Tractor to the Fair Day at the Genesee County Fair

Saturday, July 22nd - Farm Bureau Day & Bring Your Tractor to the Fair Day

8:30am NIOGA Colored Breed Show (Show Ring)

9am NIOGA Holstein/Open Class Dairy Show (Show Ring)

9am ECYSS - Youth Breed Show (Old Draft Horse Barn)

10am FARM STOCK TRACTOR - Bring Your Tractor!!

Enhanced Tractor * Garden Pullers (GRANDSTAND)

10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN

1pm 4-H Goat Obstacle Course Contest (4-H Goat Barn)

1pm - 11pm Midway Open (Amusement Area)

12pm Cowgirl Couture - Barrel Racing (Horse Ring)

2pm 4-H Vegetable Contest (Kennedy Building)

2:30pm 4-H Rabbit Knowledge Contest (Merton Building)

3:30pm Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building)

4pm 4-H Market Animal Master Showman Contest (Show Ring)

6pm 4-H Scavenger Hunt (Kennedy Building)

6:30pm Empire State Pullers Tractor Pulls (GRANDSTAND)

8pm -12am - Divided by Zero - Band (Entertainment Tent)

8pm 4-H Non-Market Animals - Beef, Goat, Sheep & Swine Released

8pm 4-H Non-Animal Exhibits Released

*This schedule is tentative and is subject to change at any time*

DAILY AT THE GENESEE COUNTY FAIR: $5 Carload Admission Every Day & Night! * Midway Rides * DAILY WRIST BAND SPECIALS AVAILABLE.

* Agricultural Awareness Exhibit * Livestock Exhibits * Air Sculpture – Transforming Balloons into Art (Exhibition Building), Chainsaw Carver—Elaine Foy.