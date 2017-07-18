Sponsored Post: Today is Senior Citizens Day at the Genesee County Fair.
Tuesday, July 18th Senior Citizens Day/Rochester Regional Health United Memorial Medical Center
- 9am 4-H Horse Show—Western Classes (Horse Ring)
- 9am 4-H Market Hog Show (Show Ring)
- 10am Open Class Rabbit Show (Merton Building)
- 10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN
- 11am-1pm Home Depot Veterans DYI Workshop (Entertainment Tent)
- 12pm 4-H Market Lamb Show (Show Ring)
- 5-10pm Midway Opens (Amusement Area)
- 4-10pm Faith at the Fair - Christian Music (Entertainment Ring)
- 6pm North American Classic Six-Horse Hitch (Horse Ring)
- 6pm 4-H Rabbit Show (Merton Building)
- 6:30pm 4-H Market Steer Show (Show Ring)
- 10pm Exhibit halls & buildings close
*This schedule is tentative and is subject to change at any time*
DAILY AT THE GENESEE COUNTY FAIR: $5 Carload Admission Every Day & Night! * Midway Rides * DAILY WRIST BAND SPECIALS AVAILABLE.
* Agricultural Awareness Exhibit * Livestock Exhibits * Air Sculpture – Transforming Balloons into Art (Exhibition Building), Chainsaw Carver—Elaine Foy.
