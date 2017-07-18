Sponsored Post: Today is Senior Citizens Day at the Genesee County Fair.

Tuesday, July 18th Senior Citizens Day/Rochester Regional Health United Memorial Medical Center

9am 4-H Horse Show—Western Classes (Horse Ring)

9am 4-H Market Hog Show (Show Ring)

10am Open Class Rabbit Show (Merton Building)

10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN

11am-1pm Home Depot Veterans DYI Workshop (Entertainment Tent)

12pm 4-H Market Lamb Show (Show Ring)

5-10pm Midway Opens (Amusement Area)

4-10pm Faith at the Fair - Christian Music (Entertainment Ring)

6pm North American Classic Six-Horse Hitch (Horse Ring)

6pm 4-H Rabbit Show (Merton Building)

6:30pm 4-H Market Steer Show (Show Ring)

10pm Exhibit halls & buildings close

*This schedule is tentative and is subject to change at any time*

DAILY AT THE GENESEE COUNTY FAIR: $5 Carload Admission Every Day & Night! * Midway Rides * DAILY WRIST BAND SPECIALS AVAILABLE.

* Agricultural Awareness Exhibit * Livestock Exhibits * Air Sculpture – Transforming Balloons into Art (Exhibition Building), Chainsaw Carver—Elaine Foy.​