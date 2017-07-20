Sponsored Post: Today is Veteran’s Day at the Genesee County Fair

Thursday, June 20 - Veteran’s Day at the Fair

9am 4-H Dairy Cattle Show (Show Ring)

9am Open Sheep Show (Old Draft Horse Barn)

9am 4-H Horse Show - Games, Gymkhana Classes (Horse Ring)

10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN

2pm 4-H Goat & Sheep Quiz Bowl (Merton Building)

5-10pm Midway Opens (Amusement Area)

5:30-7pm 4-H Market Animal Auction Buyers Dinner (Kennedy Building)

7pm Genesee Speedway SPECIAL STOCK CAR RACES (Grandstand)

7pm Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)

7pm 4-H Market Animal Auction (Show Ring)

7pm 4-H Horses Released

10pm - Exhibit halls & buildings close

*This schedule is tentative and is subject to change at any time*

DAILY AT THE GENESEE COUNTY FAIR: $5 Carload Admission Every Day & Night! * Midway Rides * DAILY WRIST BAND SPECIALS AVAILABLE.

* Agricultural Awareness Exhibit * Livestock Exhibits * Air Sculpture – Transforming Balloons into Art (Exhibition Building), Chainsaw Carver—Elaine Foy.​