July 20, 2017 - 8:00am
Sponsored Post: Today is Veteran’s Day at the Genesee County Fair
Sponsored Post, Genesee County Fair
Thursday, June 20 - Veteran’s Day at the Fair
- 9am 4-H Dairy Cattle Show (Show Ring)
- 9am Open Sheep Show (Old Draft Horse Barn)
- 9am 4-H Horse Show - Games, Gymkhana Classes (Horse Ring)
- 10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN
- 2pm 4-H Goat & Sheep Quiz Bowl (Merton Building)
- 5-10pm Midway Opens (Amusement Area)
- 5:30-7pm 4-H Market Animal Auction Buyers Dinner (Kennedy Building)
- 7pm Genesee Speedway SPECIAL STOCK CAR RACES (Grandstand)
- 7pm Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)
- 7pm 4-H Market Animal Auction (Show Ring)
- 7pm 4-H Horses Released
- 10pm - Exhibit halls & buildings close
*This schedule is tentative and is subject to change at any time*
