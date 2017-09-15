Sponsored Post: Walk to End Alzheimers is September 23, join now

Walk to End Alzheimers (Batavia Walk) REGISTER TODAY!

WHEN: Saturday September 23, 2017

TIME: 9am Registration. Walk starts at 10am. Coffee& donuts courtesy of Tim Horton's/Basket Raffle/50-50/hot dogs and drink courtesy of Premier Genesee.

WHERE: Premiere Genesee Rehabiliation and Nursing Center, 278 Bank St., Batavia (formerly Genesee County Nursing Home)

REASON: HOPE to find a cure for Alzheimers! HOPE to finally have the "first survivor"!

NEEDS: Baskets gratefully accepted: Please bring basket donations by 9/18 to Premier Genesee

NEW THIS YEAR: Avoid registration lines on day of the walk. Pre-register at Premier Genesee on September 19 from 3pm-7 pm.

Click here to register now.