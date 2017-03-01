Sponsored Post: YMCA Preschool registrations for Fall 2017 is open

YMCA Preschool Registration for Fall 2017 is now OPEN! The YMCA offers structured preschool programming for children ages 2- 5. Playgroup, designed for children turning 2 before Dec. 1, 2017, teaches children social, emotional and play skills while being introduced to a classroom environment. Nursery School, also designed for children turning 3 before Dec. 1. 2017, focuses on inquiry based learning, social and emotional development, along with introduction to swimming. Pre-K Plus is designed for children old enough to attend kindergarten, but may need an additional year of Pre-K due to a late birthday or simply needing an extra year of prekindergarten learning. Swim lessons included for Nursery School, UPK and Pre-K plus.

Registration for Playgroup, Nursery School and Pre-K Plus is done through the Batavia YMCA. Need more information? Contact Maria Thompson, preschool director, at 585-344-1664.

UPK follows the Batavia City School District curriculum and follows NYS Common Core Standard for Prekindergarten. UPK registration is done through Batavia City School District and will begin in early April. Contact the District beginning after April 1st to receive a registration packet.