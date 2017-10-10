Affordable Floorcovering turns 20, providing cost savings to customers

Affordable Floorcovering, in Batavia, is turning 20 this year, giving customers deals to celebrate the anniversary.

Jeffery Ackerman started the family-run business in 1997, with the mission of providing good, quality floor coverings, with a huge cost savings.

Affordable Floorcovering is currently owned by Bruce Robertson and Dave Kaczmarak, both residents of Warsaw.

Robertson and Kaczmarak have known each other for more than 14 years. They met when their daughters were in third grade.

They bought the store from Ackerman in 2015, located at 4152 W. Main Street Road in Batavia.

“The opportunity came up where we could go into business together,” Robertson said.

Kaczmarak has been installing for Affordable Floorcovering for more than 23 years. He had been a previous store owner, and wanted to get back into owning one. Robertson said he always wanted to own a business.

“[The opportunity] came up and we both just wanted to take advantage of it,” Robertson said.

Affordable Floorcovering is a discount-warehouse-style flooring store, specializing in low-cost alternatives to regular retail stores. They sell, carpet, tile, wood and laminate flooring. They deal directly with the major manufacturers’ outlet departments, bringing customers savings.

It's also a green company, committed to preserving the environment.

Robertson said they have been busy running the store, so they haven’t made plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary. Instead, they have planned to promote the anniversary and are running deals and specials throughout the rest of the year.

“We wanted to pass it onto the customers, instead of celebrating it ourselves,” Robertson said.

Affordable Floorcovering is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The website is located here.

When they took over the store in 2015, Robertson said they added a computer, which was something that Ackerman did not put in at the time.

“Other than that, I wouldn’t say there are a lot of differences,” Robertson said.

Robertson said the way they go about business, trying to bring in more business, is different.

“We’re just trying to bring in new business, keep stuff new and fresh as much as we can,” Robertson said. “We try to keep the prices the same as before, always affordable.