Batavia to apply for Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched the second round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, DRI, on Tuesday, investing $100 million into 10 additional downtown neighborhoods across the state.

Batavia’s Economic Development coordinator Julie Pacette said the City of Batavia will be applying for the grant again this year.

“I think this year we will have a stronger application,” Pacette said. “We have had one year to think about it. We have been through the process and have a better understanding of the competition.”

According to a press release from Cuomo’s office, in the first year of the DRI, $100 million was awarded to 10 communities, one in each region of New York State, to identify and implement projects to restore their downtown.

“This new Downtown Revitalization completion will build upon the demonstrated success of round one, allowing even more communities across the state to reach their full potential,” Cuomo said in the press release.

“With this funding, we can provide 10 more forward-thinking communities the opportunity to transform their downtowns into vibrant economic hubs for people to live, work and raise a family.”

Pacette said there is a team meeting within the next week to finalize a plan for the application, but that residents of Batavia should look out for opportunities to offer ideas.

Last year, Pacette organized an event for residents to write and draw on the sidewalks in chalk to show how they would spend the $10 million if Batavia was chosen. Pacette said she will be looking at how to get residents involved this year.

Applications for the second round must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 14.

One downtown community will be selected by each of the state’s 10 Regional Economic Development Councils. Each council will choose from applications for downtowns that are “ripe for revitalization and have the potential to become magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, greater economic and housing diversity, and opportunity.”

Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said 123 communities applied for the DRI designation last year.

“We look forward to working with the 10 additional communities nominated by the Regional Councils this year to identify strategic investments for their downtowns that will help attract new and growing small businesses, improve the visitor’s experience and attract more residents to downtown,” Rosado said in a press release.