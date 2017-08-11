Corfu resident awaiting heart transplant at Strong Memorial Hospital

(Submitted photo)

Carrie (nee: Thornley) Fisher, a resident of Corfu, is currently at Strong Memorial Hospital awaiting a heart transplant, while her husband and family take care of her two children.

Fisher developed cardiomyopathy during her second pregnancy with her son, Trevor, whom she delivered on July 11. Her heart was weakened and can no longer sustain her, so she is currently on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine. She is at the top of the list awaiting a heart transplant in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

Angela Guza, Fisher’s sister, said Fisher’s condition is very serious, but she is in good spirits and misses her kids like crazy.

“Luckily, we both have big families so there is always someone to help out and take care of the kids,” Guza said. “There is always somebody with her [at the hospital]. We don’t leave her alone.”

Family even takes turns to stay with Fisher overnight at the hospital, Guza said.

Fisher’s husband, Andrew, is still able to work and take care of the children, with the help of other family, but the eventual long-term care Carrie will need, will add up.

“Even if she went home two weeks from today, she wouldn’t be able to pick the kids up or feed them,” Guza said.

Guza created a GoFundMe located here with the hope of raising more than $25,000 to assist Carrie and Andrew. As of Thursday morning, they have raised more than $18,000.

“I don’t know how much it’s all going to take to help her out,” Guza said. “That was my best guess when we started this a week ago.”