Driver's Education course now being offered at Byron-Bergen

Students at Byron-Bergen Junior-Senior High School now have the opportunity to take a driver’s education course through the school, to save money.

Patrick McGee, the principal of the Junior-Senior High School, said the program costs a couple hundred dollars less than other programs.

“We’re glad we could bring a program like this to our schools,” McGee said. “Parents have already said that they are very happy that we can provide the students with this opportunity.”

The program was capped at 12 students. Four kids can fit in the car, with the instructor, Keith Akres, at a time.

“Being the first year, we wanted to make sure it would be manageable,” said Mickey Edwards, the superintendent. “We wanted to cap it at a manageable number. That is something that can expand as the program continues."

Each student is required to have 24 hours of drive time and 24 hours of class time in order to receive the certification.

The program runs Monday through Thursday, in one and a half hour sessions, for driving and class time.

Driver’s Education will be offered in the fall and spring, McGee said.

“We’ve already sent the letters out to students,” McGee said. “We’re already almost filled up for the fall.”

Students that are interested can fill out an application at the guidance office, but need to have their permit at the time of registration.