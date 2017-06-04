Online News. Community Views.

June 4, 2017 - 11:51am

East Bethany Presbyterian Church celebrates 200th year with weekend celebrations

posted by Maria Pericozzi in news, east bethany, East Bethany Presbyterian Church.

img_0078.jpg

The East Bethany Presbyterian Church celebrated its 200th anniversary this weekend with a service of celebration at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, a catered dinner and memory hour.

On Sunday, past and present pastors led a 200th anniversary workshop service at 10:30 a.m. with a lunch and social hour. 

img_9985.jpg

200 years of history was displayed on tables and wall, showing news articles about the church, records of members and multiple pictures. 

img_9951.jpg

img_9943.jpg

img_9909.jpg

Norma Bower, a 75-year-member of the church, cut the cake for the 200th anniversary. 

img_9898.jpg

Rev. Bob Kaiser, the interm pastor from 2008 until 2009, visited to join the weekend festivities. 

img_9959.jpg

Members enjoyed a catered dinner after the Service of Celebration. 

img_9955.jpg

img_0031.jpg

Members of the church spoke of the wonderful memories they had at Sunday School, church events and various services. 

img_9991.jpg

A video was put together filled with pictures of the church and its members, reflecting on how the church has changed. 

img_0015.jpg

img_0054.jpg

Bower shares her memories of the church over the last 75 years. 

