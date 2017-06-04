East Bethany Presbyterian Church celebrates 200th year with weekend celebrations

The East Bethany Presbyterian Church celebrated its 200th anniversary this weekend with a service of celebration at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, a catered dinner and memory hour.

On Sunday, past and present pastors led a 200th anniversary workshop service at 10:30 a.m. with a lunch and social hour.

200 years of history was displayed on tables and wall, showing news articles about the church, records of members and multiple pictures.

Norma Bower, a 75-year-member of the church, cut the cake for the 200th anniversary.

Rev. Bob Kaiser, the interm pastor from 2008 until 2009, visited to join the weekend festivities.

Members enjoyed a catered dinner after the Service of Celebration.

Members of the church spoke of the wonderful memories they had at Sunday School, church events and various services.

A video was put together filled with pictures of the church and its members, reflecting on how the church has changed.

Bower shares her memories of the church over the last 75 years.