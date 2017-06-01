June 1, 2017 - 10:06am
Le Roy Fine Arts Festival showcases student work, talent
posted by Maria Pericozzi in Le Roy, news, arts, education, Le Roy Junior/Senior High School.
The Le Roy Junior/Senior High School hosted its annual fine arts festival on Wednesday, showcasing students' artwork inside and holding a musical performance outside.
Senior Kearyn Sczudlo displayed her art and said each piece took her anywhere from one week to four months to complete. She will study Art at Alfred University this fall.
Recent comments