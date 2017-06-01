Online News. Community Views.

June 1, 2017 - 10:06am

Le Roy Fine Arts Festival showcases student work, talent

posted by Maria Pericozzi in Le Roy, news, arts, education, Le Roy Junior/Senior High School.

img_9187.jpg

The Le Roy Junior/Senior High School hosted its annual fine arts festival on Wednesday, showcasing students' artwork inside and holding a musical performance outside.

img_9133.jpg

Senior Kearyn Sczudlo displayed her art and said each piece took her anywhere from one week to four months to complete. She will study Art at Alfred University this fall. 

img_9059.jpg

img_9090.jpg

img_9093.jpg

img_9104.jpg

img_9119.jpg

img_9123.jpg

img_9193.jpg

img_9171.jpg

