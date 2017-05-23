Local museum observes 100th anniversary of U.S. entry into World War I

The Holland Land Office Museum, located on 131 W. Main St. in Batavia, will have its collection, “Over there to over here: 100 years later,” on display only for a couple more weeks.

The artifacts in the collection all pertain to World War I with a connection to Genesee County, said Ryan Duffy, the museum’s executive director.

“I decided to put [the artifacts] on display to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry in the war,” Duffy said.

The collection includes military and personal items, Duffy said, noting that the collection also has items used to support the war, and each piece is labeled with what it is, who it belonged to and the year it was from.

“For the most part, all of the items were used by Genesee County residents,” Duffy said. "For instance, all the uniforms we have were worn by someone from the area that was donated to the collection.”

Duffy said there are around 60 items on display. The collection was put together with items already donated to the museum.

“It’s good to show off some of the things in our collection that pertain to the time period,” Duffy said.

Also in the collection is a list of the World War I veterans in Genesee County.

Duffy said it is as complete as it is going to get, but sometimes visitors look at the book and tell him another name that should be included.

The collection was on display starting on April 11 and will remain open until June 10.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $1 for a child or student, $2 for an adult and $5 for a family.