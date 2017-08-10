New art gallery, antique shop opens in East Bethany

In the end of July, Terry Weber opened a new art gallery and antique shop in the Old General Store in East Bethany on Route 63, where she displays and sells her artwork, and sells antiques.

Bethany Arts is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon until 5 p.m., and whenever there is an open flag hanging outside of the store.

"I sell to a lot of antique dealers because my prices are quite low," Weber said. "There is no middleman, I go out and find the stuff myself."

Weber was an art major in college and taught art for most of her life. She started playing around with the idea of opening an art gallery and selling antiques a year and a half ago.

She has been doing watercolor painting for 12 years and has recently started alcohol ink painting on tiles, but has used other media, including oils, acrylics, needle felt and wool.

“I've always drawn," Weber said. "When I closed the grocery store, I started painting and didn't stop."

Weber will begin holding art classes on request with four or five people in each. Those interested, can contact her at 993-0509.

"If you want to have an evening class in needle felting, alcohol ink painting, or even regular painting we could do that," Weber said. "I've got enough easels and tables and everything else."

The facebook page is located here and Weber just created a website located here.

The building Bethany Arts is located in was a grocery store owned by Weber when she bought the building in 1988. She closed the grocery store in 2005, and it became her art studio.

The profits from the antiques and her art, are going toward restoring the building, which was built in 1835, as a store.

"I want to hopefully make enough money to finish restoring the building," Weber said. "I would like to put the front porch back on it. I would like to do the roof and I have a lot of brick repairs."