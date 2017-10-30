New business to provide greater patient care for sleep needs in Batavia

Lisa A. Slichta, a Certified Respiratory Therapist of 16 years, opened Respirations LLC, on Aug. 31, to better serve the community for greater patient care for sleep needs.

Slichta also provides liaison services to medical communities such as physician practices, hospitals and rehab facilities.

“Due to my experience, and relationships that I built over a decade with the medical communities, the medical offices call on me to make sure the referral order gets handled promptly for their patients and are serviced within a timely fashion,” Slichta said.

Respirations is located at 653 E. Main St. in Batavia, and can be reached at 344-3000.

The business is based on a contract service, working with several durable medical equipment, DME, companies and sleep medicine companies.

Respirations provides continuous positive airway pressure or bilevel positive airway pressure therapy, home oxygen services, home sleep apnea testing, non-invasive ventilation therapy and cough assist afflovest therapy, for obstructive sleep apnea, sleep disorder breathing patients, and patients with chronic lung diseases.

“As the contracted therapist, the DME companies and sleep [companies] provide me with the equipment needed to start patients on their prescribed therapy or needed sleep testing,” Slichta said.

Patients pick up their equipment and and are instructed during an appointment on how to use prescribed equipment in the office. Under certain circumstances, Slichta can travel to the patient’s home for setup.

“It’s part of my business to make sure that the patient’s insurance is covered by the DME or sleep medicine company that accepts the patient’s insurance,” Slichta said.

She said the physician offices that choose respirations no longer have to spend a large amount of time on the phone calling around to find their patient medical equipment.

“This concept helps these practices focus more on patient care and not wasting an astronomical amount of time on the phone trying to expedite a referral,” Slichta said.

She is planning on having several other therapists join the team, to continue with great customer service.

“My growth in the community is very important to me, and customer service is what I have always strived for,” Slichta said. “I am planning on expanding services and having more retail sleep products in the very near future, making my shop a one stop shop for all your obstructive sleep apnea needs.”