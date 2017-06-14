New restaurant plans to succeed, not going 'belly-up'

Tim Petrie, a resident of Pavilion, decided to try something new when he opened his new restaurant, Belly Up BBQ, a month ago.

Located at 4974 Ellicott Street Road in Batavia, Belly Up BBQ serves anything you would find at a backyard barbeque cookout.

“We serve brisket, ribs and turkey,” Petrie said. “We serve pretty much anything I can put through a smoker.”

Petrie said they also serve burgers, fresh haddock and catfish, for those who do not eat barbeque food.

Petrie was a heavy equipment operator for Donald G. Butler Construction Inc. in Perry, before opening the restaurant.

The inspiration for the name came from two options: succeeding as a restaurant or going “belly-up,” Petrie said.

“I figured if I looked at the name ‘Belly Up’ every day, I wouldn’t do it,” Petrie said.

Petrie built all of the grills for the chicken himself. He said he would have liked to build the smokers, but did not have time.

“I would like to triple in size within three years,” Petrie said. “That’s my three-year plan. I want to make this location bigger.”

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“We serve great food,” Petrie said. “I do takeout, serving and catering.”