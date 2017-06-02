Paige’s Bounce Houses enters trackless train business

Paige’s Bounce Houses, a family owned party rental business for Western New York, recently custom built a trackless train, “The Peyton Express,” for customers to rent.

Kevin Sikorski, the owner, said the new trackless train is a “fully loaded Cadillac.”

The trackless train has one engine and four cars, with each car holding six kids or four adults, or a combination. It includes LED headlights, tail lights, LED underglow, a stereo system, public address system, a 10-inch chrome bell and an authentic train whistle.

“We started Paige’s Bounce Houses six years ago and we keep expanding every year,” Sikorski said. “As far as I know there is only one other train in all of Western New York.”

Sikorski said the train can run on any hard, flat surface, such as grass, dirt and blacktop.

While Paige’s Bounce Houses is named after Sikorski’s oldest daughter, Paige, the new train is named after his youngest daughter, Peyton.

Sikorski said the trackless train is perfect for birthday parties, church events, corporate events, festivals, fairs, and parades.

“Whatever you think you can use it for, you can rent it by the hour,” Sikorski said.

The train will also come with a staff engineer, so those who rent don’t have to worry about running the train, Sikorski said.

The trackless train will be transporting the grand marshal of the Attica Founders Day Parade on June 3, then will be giving rides at the Attica Memorial Park.

Pricing for renting the train and more information can be found on the website, http://www.paigesbouncehouses.com/