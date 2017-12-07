Parson's Place business passed down to granddaughter

When 25-year-old Nikki McMahon’s grandmother was reaching retirement, she decided last month to take over Parson’s Place, a Christian book and gifts store her grandmother started, in Attica.

Sally Harding, McMahon’s grandmother, started the business in 1991, located at 11157 Alexander Road, on Route 98. McMahon started working for her grandmother during busy seasons and breaks during schooling.

“I’ve been around Parson’s Place my whole life,” McMahon said. “I wanted to see this place go on. I didn’t want to see it end with her.”

McMahon has traveled to Europe, lived in North Carolina and Florida for a period of time, but grew up in Attica, down the street from her grandmother.

After taking over the business, McMahon decided that she wanted to create more of an online presence for the store.

“I’ve been posting on Facebook more,” McMahon said. “We are also on Google now. So, when you search ‘Christian Book Stores’ Parson’s Place shows up. It’s been helping a lot.”

More things are also being added online to their website, located here, including an online store.

“I’m hoping we have a more thriving online store eventually,” McMahon said.

McMahon is trying to think out of the box with advertising and other things to get the word out about the store. An open house was held a couple weeks ago, which was popular, McMahon said.

“I’m just hoping to bring in some newer things,” McMahon said. “I’m focusing on inspirational gifts rather than books. Even though we do still have the books, the gifts are more popular right now. I want to bring the influence of the next generation into the store.”

McMahon said being a 25-year-old business owner, it is a lot more work than she anticipated.

“Honestly, it’s great working for myself,” McMahon said. “I's rewarding and I love talking to customers that come into the store.”

Parson’s Place is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“My grandma opened this store as a source of inspiration in ministry for Western New York,” McMahon said. “I intend to do the same for as long as I can.”