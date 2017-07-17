Photos: Genesee County Fair opening day

The Genesee County Fair opened Monday at 9 a.m. and will be open through Saturday. There is a $5 admission per carload and the daily schedule is located here.

This year, there are carnival rides, food, farm animals, livestock competitions, music performances and large farm equipment.

Monday is "Emergency Responder Night," Tuesday is "Senior Citizen Day," Wednesday is "Children's Day," Thursday is "Veteran's Day," Friday is "Community Day and Thrill Night," and Saturday is "Farm Bureau Day and Bring Your Tractor to the Fair Day."