July 17, 2017 - 9:26pm

Photos: Genesee County Fair opening day

posted by Maria Pericozzi in Genesee County Fair, genesee county, news. agriculture.

img_1788.jpg

The Genesee County Fair opened Monday at 9 a.m. and will be open through Saturday. There is a $5 admission per carload and the daily schedule is located here

This year, there are carnival rides, food, farm animals, livestock competitions, music performances and large farm equipment. 

Monday is "Emergency Responder Night," Tuesday is "Senior Citizen Day," Wednesday is "Children's Day," Thursday is "Veteran's Day," Friday is "Community Day and Thrill Night," and Saturday is "Farm Bureau Day and Bring Your Tractor to the Fair Day." 

img_1807.jpg

img_1734.jpg

img_1762.jpg

img_1795.jpg

img_1820.jpg

img_1822.jpg

img_1832.jpg

img_1799.jpg

img_1839.jpg

