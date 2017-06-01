Red Osier Landmark Restaurant launches new state-of-the-art catering trailer

Red Osier Landmark Restaurant, located in Stafford, debuted its new state-of-the-art catering trailer on May 31 at the Le Roy Fine Arts Festival.

Owners Steven Foster and Timothy Adams designed the trailer in three days in Tennessee. Foster said they created it based off of the kitchenette at the restaurant.

“We got the idea of a catering trailer and we just thought of going small, but we decided if we’re going to do it, we’re going to go big,” Foster said. “So, we went big.”

Foster said the can serve anything on their restaurant menu from the catering trailer. Each event they cater can choose specifically what will be served for that event.

“This is unlike any food truck in the country,” Foster said. “It is the only one of its kind in the country.”

Adams said they hope to go in the direction of catering private parties, corporate parties, graduation parties and events. Foster said they can serve anything from prime rib sandwiches to prime rib and lobster tails.

Matthew Chiverton is an alumnus from Le Roy Junior/Senior High School, returning five years later as the head chef on board.

Foster said the truck was made to run off of electricity, propane and/or a generator.

“It is absolutely mobile,” Foster said. “We can go out into the middle of nowhere and run this thing.”

Wendy Frongetta, a chef on board, said she is excited about the truck and the opportunities it gives.

“The possibilities are endless with what we can do,” Frongetta said.

The catering trailer will be at the American Warrior Concert on June 2 and 3 at The Ridge in Le Roy, and at the Genesee County Fair from July 17 to 22.

NOTE: The Red Osier Landmark Restaurant in Stafford is not affiliated with Red Osier in Rochester.