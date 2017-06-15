June 15, 2017 - 9:02am
Spirit Ride promotes new move-over laws for first responders, tow trucks
On Wednesday, residents, first responders and tow truck companies gathered in the parking lot behind the Falleti Ice Rink for a ceremonial tribute.
The Spirit Ride is a national campaign dedicated to promoting the new move-over laws for first responders and tow trucks, drawing attention to the sacrifices made. A symbolic casket was relayed from one tow truck to another, with a procession following, carrying the casket to Buffalo.
Recent comments