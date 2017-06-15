Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 15, 2017 - 9:02am

Spirit Ride promotes new move-over laws for first responders, tow trucks

posted by Maria Pericozzi in news, batavia.

img_9492.jpg

On Wednesday, residents, first responders and tow truck companies gathered in the parking lot behind the Falleti Ice Rink for a ceremonial tribute.

The Spirit Ride is a national campaign dedicated to promoting the new move-over laws for first responders and tow trucks, drawing attention to the sacrifices made. A symbolic casket was relayed from one tow truck to another, with a procession following, carrying the casket to Buffalo.

img_9502.jpg

img_9523.jpg

img_9573.jpg

img_9592.jpg

img_9599.jpg

img_9620.jpg

img_9643.jpg

img_9659.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button