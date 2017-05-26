Workshop to be held outlining homeownership programs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be hosting a homeownership workshop at 5 p.m. on June 7 at the Richmond Memorial Library for residents to learn about housing programs offered throughout Western New York.

Michael Grundel, an area specialist for USDA, said the workshop, Keys to Homeownership, will outline each program that is offered. Staff members will be there to answer any questions about eligibility and how to apply.

“It’s a nationwide program,” Grundel said. “We have this local area for Genesee, Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties.”

USDA Rural Development is committed to helping improve the economy and quality of life in rural America, offering loans, grants and loan guarantees to support essential services, according to the USDA website. The loans, grants and loan guarantees support housing, economic development, healthcare, first responder services and equipment, and water, electric and communications infrastructure.

Grundel said anyone is welcome to come to the workshop.

“We are happy to have all people attend to get the word out, get recognition for the programs, an understanding of how it works and to answer questions,” Grundel said. “It’s a great resource for all in the area.”

Dawn Kuras, the lead loan specialist for USDA, said this is not the first workshop being held.

“June is our homeownership month,” Kuras said. “We always do a special event for each of our service centers.”

A couple workshops are held a year, Grundel said. Previous workshops have been held with various partners and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Grundel said they partner with Path Stone, a nonprofit community development, and human service organization, but are looking for more.

Depending on the need for a workshop, another one could be in the near future, Kuras said.

“Even people that don’t have acceptable credit should come to the workshop,” Kuras said. “We can go over the requirements and opportunities to improve their credit.”

For more information or questions before the workshop, residents should call 343-0442.

“Keep an open mind,” Kuras said. “A lot of people don’t think that they can qualify for a mortgage, but our program really has a lot of opportunities for people, whether they don’t have enough savings or make enough money.”